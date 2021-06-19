Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $283.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

