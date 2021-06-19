Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million.

Several research firms have commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $686,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,920.00 and a beta of 0.99.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

