Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Insider Michelle Mapes Sells 1,800 Shares

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Mapes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

