Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,751. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

