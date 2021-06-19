Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $204.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASR. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.