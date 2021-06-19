Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.