(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) PT Set at C$1.50 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$1.50 target price on (GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of (GSV.V) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

CVE GSV opened at C$2.02 on Friday. (GSV.V) has a 12-month low of C$1.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

