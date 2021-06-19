Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend by 95.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.48. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

