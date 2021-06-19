Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.06

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 1247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.