Harald Reinhart Sells 8,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $1,301,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $157.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.44. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zai Lab by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zai Lab by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.