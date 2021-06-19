HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC cut its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,337 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.44% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HONE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,206,000 after buying an additional 148,289 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,114,000 after buying an additional 408,235 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of HONE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.07. 1,038,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,659. The company has a market cap of $790.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

