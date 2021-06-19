Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,001 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

