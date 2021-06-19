Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,001 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.
BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
