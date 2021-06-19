Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 990 First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

NASDAQ FDIV opened at $50.10 on Friday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $51.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39.

