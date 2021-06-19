Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $56,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,325 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

