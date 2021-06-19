Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $176.88 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $115.33 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.66.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.