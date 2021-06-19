Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78.

