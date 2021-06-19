Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

NYSE:TSM opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.