HARD Protocol Market Cap Achieves $62.65 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002660 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $62.65 million and $70.99 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00137447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00180238 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,565.51 or 1.00040455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002872 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

