Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.75). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36), with a volume of 70,383 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £134.26 million and a PE ratio of 134.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 368.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

