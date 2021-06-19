Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,278 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.