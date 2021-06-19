Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

