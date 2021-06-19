Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,944,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

