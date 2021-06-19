Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $67,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,495 shares of company stock worth $2,462,688 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.