Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Atkore by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,456,000 after acquiring an additional 239,713 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $12,665,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Atkore by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ATKR opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

