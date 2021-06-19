HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $218.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Over the past 60 days, the company has witnessed its 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates move north. The company's multiple buyouts have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. The company has also taken up cost curbing measures, which would likely aid margins. With the rise in usage of telehealth medicine, the company expanded its telemedicine product offerings. Its solid 2021 outlook impresses. However, the company escalating operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. High leverage is another concern. The COVID-19 pressure on revenues also bothers the company. The company's first-quarter earnings gained from higher revenues.”

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $201.36 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.