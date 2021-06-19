Head-To-Head Comparison: Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) vs. Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Taysha Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 12.24 -$70.41 million ($3.22) -8.07 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million ($3.40) -7.58

Taysha Gene Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forma Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -22.20% -20.94% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Forma Therapeutics and Taysha Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 10 0 3.00

Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $59.83, suggesting a potential upside of 130.22%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.01%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

