Head-To-Head Survey: Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luna Innovations and Inotiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $82.68 million 3.99 $3.29 million $0.20 52.55 Inotiv $60.47 million 7.53 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -82.14

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Inotiv. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luna Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Luna Innovations and Inotiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inotiv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luna Innovations presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.96%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than Inotiv.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations 4.45% 10.48% 6.90% Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90%

Risk and Volatility

Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Inotiv on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications. This segment also provides polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; Terametrix terahertz gauging and imaging products that provides precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements; ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing products that targets fiber optic sensing applications. The Luna Labs segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and materials, such as coatings, adhesives, composites, and bio-engineered materials. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

