Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315,050 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $35,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. 12,834,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,513. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

