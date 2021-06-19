Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $46.01 Million Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 124.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979,679 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $46,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. 1,640,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,071. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

