Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.13% of Meredith worth $42,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Meredith by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Meredith by 69.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,588. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

