Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 373,449 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,449 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $31,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,242,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,952. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.