Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 586,456 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,456 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,661,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

