Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $50,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

NYSE:CB traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,813. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

