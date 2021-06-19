Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood Buys 20,000 Shares

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$557,380.
Ashley Ramsden-Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Ashley Ramsden-Wood bought 10,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,510.00.
- On Friday, March 26th, Ashley Ramsden-Wood bought 13,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.
Shares of CVE:HME opened at C$0.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$59.01 million and a PE ratio of 335.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.07. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.67.
Hemisphere Energy Company Profile
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.