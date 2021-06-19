Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood Buys 20,000 Shares

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$557,380.

Ashley Ramsden-Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Ashley Ramsden-Wood bought 10,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,510.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Ashley Ramsden-Wood bought 13,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.

Shares of CVE:HME opened at C$0.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$59.01 million and a PE ratio of 335.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.07. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.67.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

