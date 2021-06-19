Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Document Security Systems stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.42. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Document Security Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 206.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions.

