Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €95.30 ($112.12). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €94.48 ($111.15), with a volume of 387,088 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €95.16.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.