Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.11

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00011388 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $19.34 million and $720,850.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00059984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.59 or 0.00740664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00083556 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.