Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. ADE LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

HESM opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market cap of $626.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.26. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.