Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $174,464.20 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.45 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,048,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

