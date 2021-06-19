Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $174,464.20 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE HPE opened at $14.45 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,048,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
