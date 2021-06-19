HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price decreased by CIBC to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HEXO has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of C$5.73.

HEXO stock opened at C$7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.70. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$3.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

