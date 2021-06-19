HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $168,104,544 over the last 90 days. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

