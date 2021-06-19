HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 61,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter.

JHMH opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $47.71.

