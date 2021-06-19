HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.