HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.81 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.68.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

