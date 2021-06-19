Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,028 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 457.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $45.40 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

