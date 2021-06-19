Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.14 Million

Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $35.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.29 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 401,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,691. The company has a market capitalization of $573.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.