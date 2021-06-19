Hord (HORD) Tops One Day Volume of $95,740.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $95,740.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00140175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.14 or 1.00066785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,781,687 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

