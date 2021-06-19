Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 305.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,193. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

