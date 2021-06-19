Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.14 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.