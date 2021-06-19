Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $593,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 98.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $164.93. 15,744,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,938. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

